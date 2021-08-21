Head-To-Head Analysis: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE)

Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CONMED $862.46 million 4.32 $9.52 million $2.18 58.56

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Echo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A CONMED 5.53% 12.89% 5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Echo Therapeutics and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 3 0 3.00

CONMED has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.24%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CONMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Echo Therapeutics has a beta of 6.83, meaning that its stock price is 583% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED beats Echo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Echo Therapeutics Company Profile

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

