Head to Head Contrast: BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get BorgWarner alerts:

This table compares BorgWarner and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.49% 15.95% 6.76% Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98%

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $10.17 billion 1.00 $500.00 million $2.76 15.39 Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BorgWarner and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 1 5 7 0 2.46 Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

BorgWarner currently has a consensus target price of $49.54, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 139.34%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.