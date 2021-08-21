Head-To-Head Contrast: FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -41.94% -78.17% -8.47% Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.33% 2.49%

This table compares FedNat and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $432.23 million 0.11 -$78.16 million ($5.21) -0.55 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.51 $90.77 million $0.74 13.41

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FedNat and Trean Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

FedNat currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 216.90%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.21%. Given FedNat’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FedNat is more favorable than Trean Insurance Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats FedNat on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

