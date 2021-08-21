Head to Head Survey: Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) versus Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sturgis Bancorp and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.25%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Dividends

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.29 $6.01 million N/A N/A Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.21 $173.44 million $2.00 16.73

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Washington Federal 25.80% 8.24% 0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded on 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, MI.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

