Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,101. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

