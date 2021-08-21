Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,784 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter worth $47,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA opened at $29.52 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.