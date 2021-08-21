HedgeTrade Hits 1-Day Volume of $104,614.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $363.43 million and approximately $104,614.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004447 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001097 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00037867 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00033018 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

