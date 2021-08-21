Hegic Market Capitalization Reaches $93.71 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $93.71 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

