Helix Market Cap Reaches $101,715.70 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Helix has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $101,715.70 and $21.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00021147 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001584 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.