HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.36 ($67.48).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

