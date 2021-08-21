Henkel AG & Co. KGaA to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

