Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post $87.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.90 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $33.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $294.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 269,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,497. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.