Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

