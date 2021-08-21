Highland Private Wealth Management Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $1,000,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. 129,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.