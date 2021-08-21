Highland Private Wealth Management Has $436,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $106.79. 438,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

