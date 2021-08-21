HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,511,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,894,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $104.84. 106,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,885. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.