HighMark Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 325.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 341,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 264,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,780. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

