HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 448.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ XENT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 704,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

