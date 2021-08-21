HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,787 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 530,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 230,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,752. The company has a market cap of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEIP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

