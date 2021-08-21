HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 236.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRUB. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

