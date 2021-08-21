HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $131.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.