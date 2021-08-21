HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $56,000 in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. TRV GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sesen Bio by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SESN shares. HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sesen Bio Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.