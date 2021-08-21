HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,516 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $60,479,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA opened at $140.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

