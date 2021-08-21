HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,131 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 569,698 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 86,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,729,000 after buying an additional 508,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

NYSE DELL opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

