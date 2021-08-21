HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in O2Micro International were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O2Micro International by 678.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. O2Micro International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

