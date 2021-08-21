HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,222,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

