Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CEO Sells $990,900.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 111,379.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Hilltop by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilltop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hilltop by 104,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.