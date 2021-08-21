Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $121.77. 2,555,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,782. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.