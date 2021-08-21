Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.54 on Monday, hitting $121.77. 2,555,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,782. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

