Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and XPO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A XPO Logistics 2.62% 21.65% 3.95%

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Holicity and XPO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A XPO Logistics 0 2 21 0 2.91

XPO Logistics has a consensus price target of $139.75, indicating a potential upside of 64.82%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Holicity.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holicity and XPO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.60 $110.00 million $2.01 42.18

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holicity

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

