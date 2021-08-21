Holo (HOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.86 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $188.33 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00810971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00102915 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

