home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

home24 SE (ETR:H24) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.97 ($21.14). home24 shares last traded at €17.54 ($20.64), with a volume of 89,132 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $510.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

