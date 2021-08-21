Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.