Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

