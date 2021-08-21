Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Hold at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.41.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,240,000 after buying an additional 491,256 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,792 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after buying an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

