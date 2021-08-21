Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded by Truist Securities to “Hold”

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.