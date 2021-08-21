Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

TWNK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. 1,182,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.