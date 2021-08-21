Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.81. 1,687,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.