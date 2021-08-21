HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

