HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1) to Issue $0.04 Interim Dividend

HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.
HT&E Company Profile
Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for HT&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HT&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.