HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HUBS traded up $15.58 on Friday, reaching $663.66. The company had a trading volume of 377,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $599.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

