Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 477,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on HDSN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 23,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $59,336.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 366,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $39,122.90. Insiders sold a total of 107,714 shares of company stock valued at $320,148 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

