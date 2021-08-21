Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOSSY remained flat at $$11.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.