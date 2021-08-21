Human Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 484.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.08. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

