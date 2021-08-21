Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

