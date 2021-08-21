Huntington National Bank Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,078,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ES shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

