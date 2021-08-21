Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 16,763 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22.

On Friday, August 13th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $70.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

