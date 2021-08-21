Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$31.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.65. The firm has a market cap of C$19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 65.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

