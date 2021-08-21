Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $338,815.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.83 or 0.00826302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00105255 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

