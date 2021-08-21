HyperCash (HC) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $42.02 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,083.34 or 1.00013712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00938773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.11 or 0.00485187 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00360183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00071592 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004527 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

