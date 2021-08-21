Hyve (HYVE) Price Up 23.6% This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Hyve has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $615,031.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00131918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00150595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.86 or 0.99985805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.12 or 0.00913867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.17 or 0.06654659 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.