Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 2,500 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICHR opened at $39.24 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ichor by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

